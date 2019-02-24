› Home ›
The Press Box: Meyer talking Coach Rob will be a ‘must see’ speech for football fans
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Wed, 03/20/2019 - 9:43am
T. Scott Boatright
Former NCAA head football coach Urban Meyer will be in Grambling Thursday to serve as keynote speaker at the inaugural “Legacy Keepers: Preserving the Eddie Robinson Playbook,” event.
There will be a VIP reception beginning at 5 p.m. at the Eddie G. Robinson Museum before Meyer speaks at the Fredrick C. Hobdy Assembly Center. Doors will open at 6 p.m., and the program will begin at 7 p.m. Admission for the event is free and open to the public.
