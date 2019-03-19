  SUbscriber Login | NEW SUBSCRIPTION  
Home

Techsters take three road wins at Alabama-Birmingham

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Tue, 03/19/2019 - 8:39am
in
Leader Sports Service
sports2.jpg
Leader file photo - Jazzlynn Crowder knocked in a pair of runs for Louisiana Tech in Sunday’s win at Alabama-Birmingham.

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — For the third time in as many games, Louisiana Tech used a late-inning rally to down Alabama-Birmingham as the Lady Techsters posted a 6-2 victory Sunday afternoon at Mary Bowers Field.

With the victory, Tech (20-7, 3-0) reached the 20-win plateau and opened Conference USA action with a solid road sweep against UAB (9-18, 0-6).

Full text of this article is available to subscribers only. Login if you are already a subscriber. If you are not a subscriber, you can subscribe to the online version here.

Bookmark and Share