Techsters take three road wins at Alabama-Birmingham
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Tue, 03/19/2019 - 8:39am
Leader Sports Service
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — For the third time in as many games, Louisiana Tech used a late-inning rally to down Alabama-Birmingham as the Lady Techsters posted a 6-2 victory Sunday afternoon at Mary Bowers Field.
With the victory, Tech (20-7, 3-0) reached the 20-win plateau and opened Conference USA action with a solid road sweep against UAB (9-18, 0-6).
