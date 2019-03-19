› Home ›
Diamond ’Dogs swept by USM
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Tue, 03/19/2019 - 8:34am
in
T. Scott Boatright
The Louisiana Tech baseball team faced a rough start to their Conference USA season this weekend as Southern Mississippi swept the Bulldogs in a three-game series at J.C. Love Field.
Tech lost Friday’s opener 12-9, Saturday’s game 5-1 and Sunday’s series finale 10-5 to fall to 11-8 overall and 0-3 in Conference USA.
Trying to salvage the series’s final game on Sunday, Tech once again struggled on the mound as lefty starter Logan Bailey(1-3) managed to last only three innings, giving up four runs (all earned) while walking four and striking out four batters.
