G-Men break out brooms in series win over UAPB
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Tue, 03/19/2019 - 8:33am
T. Scott Boatright
GRAMBLING — The Grambling State University baseball team scored all four of its runs on Sunday afternoon on walks as the Tigers earned their first Southwestern Athletic Conference sweep since 2017 with a 4-1 victory over Arkansas-Pine Bluff at Wilbert Ellis Field at R.W.E. Jones Park.
GSU (10-9 overall, 7-2 SWAC) scored one run in the fifth and three in the sixth, all courtesy of walks, and held off a late rally by Arkansas-Pine Bluff to get the three-game SWAC sweep. The last time the Tigers recorded a three-game SWAC sweep was against Southern in 2017.
