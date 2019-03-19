› Home ›
G-Men fall to Prairie View in SWAC hoops semifinals
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Tue, 03/19/2019 - 8:32am
in
Leader Sports Service
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — The 2019 Grambling State University men’s basketball season came to an end on Friday afternoon as the Tigers fell, 81-71, to top seed Prairie View A&M in the Toyota Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) men’s basketball tournament semifinals at Bill Harris Arena.
Prairie View A&M (21-12) advances to Saturday’s championship game and will meet the winner of the Alabama State-Texas Southern game. Grambling State concludes its season with a 17-16 overall record and its first back-to-back winning season since 2004-06.
