› Home ›
GSU’s Jackson named finalist for two awards
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Fri, 03/15/2019 - 4:57pm
in
Leader Sports Service
BOSTON — Grambling State University head men’s basketball Donte’ Jackson was named on Thursday a 2019 Ben Jobe Award Finalist.
The Ben Jobe Award is presented annually to the top minority coach in division I men’s basketball. An icon in the history of basketball at Historically Black Colleges and Universities, Jobe is best known as the head coach of the Southern University, a position he held for 12 seasons.
Shopping cart
View your shopping cart.
Latest Videos