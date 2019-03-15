  SUbscriber Login | NEW SUBSCRIPTION  
Tech bowling team to close out regular season

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Fri, 03/15/2019 - 4:56pm
in
Leader Sports Service

With the Southland Conference Championships looming, the No. 23 Louisiana Tech bowling team will wrap up its regular season this weekend, traveling to Nashville, Tennessee, to compete in the Columbia 300 Music City Classic, hosted by Vanderbilt.

The Lady Techsters have finished among the top two teams in four of their seven tournaments so far through the 2018-19 season, and will look for some positive momentum heading into postseason play next weekend.

