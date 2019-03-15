› Home ›
Tech softball set to start C-USA play
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Fri, 03/15/2019 - 4:54pm
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Louisiana Tech opens Conference USA action this weekend when the Lady Techsters travel to Mary Bowers Field to face Alabama-Birmingham in a three-game series on Saturday, March 16, and Sunday, March 17. Tech (17-7, 0-0 C-USA) will face the Blazers (9-15, 0-3) in a doubleheader starting at 3 p.m. Saturday and a single game at 1 p.m. Sunday. All three games can be heard through the Louisiana Tech X mobile app with Malcolm Butler providing a call of the action. The games can also be seen through a paid subscription to CUSATV.com.
