Techster’s Turkoly Named to Award Watch list
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Fri, 03/15/2019 - 4:51pm
Louisiana Tech senior Morgan Turkoly was one of 30 Division I softball players nationwide who excel both on and off the field named as a candidate for the 2019 Senior CLASS Award.
To be eligible for the award, a student-athlete must be classified as an NCAA Division I senior and have notable achievements in four areas of excellence: community, classroom, character and competition.
Turkoly is the lone player from a state of Louisiana program and one of two Conference USA players named to the list, joining Florida Atlantic’s Madyson Palmer.
