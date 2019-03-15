  SUbscriber Login | NEW SUBSCRIPTION  
Techster’s Turkoly Named to Award Watch list

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Fri, 03/15/2019 - 4:51pm
Leader Sports Service

Louisiana Tech senior Morgan Turkoly was one of 30 Division I softball players nationwide who excel both on and off the field named as a candidate for the 2019 Senior CLASS Award.

To be eligible for the award, a student-athlete must be classified as an NCAA Division I senior and have notable achievements in four areas of excellence: community, classroom, character and competition.

Turkoly is the lone player from a state of Louisiana program and one of two Conference USA players named to the list, joining Florida Atlantic’s Madyson Palmer.

