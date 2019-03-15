› Home ›
GSU women lose in SWAC semifinals
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Fri, 03/15/2019 - 4:50pm
Leader Sports Service
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — There will be no glass slipper and no repeating as Southwestern Athletic Conference women’s basketball champions for Grambling State University as the Lady Tigers could not rally from a 10-point halftime deficit in a 71-69 defeat to Southern University on Friday afternoon in the SWAC semifinals at Bill Harris Arena.
Southern (19-12), the tournament’s top seed and regular season champions, advance to Saturday, March 16’s title game. Grambling State concludes the season with a 16-16 overall record.
