  SUbscriber Login | NEW SUBSCRIPTION  
Home

GSU women lose in SWAC semifinals

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Fri, 03/15/2019 - 4:50pm
in
Leader Sports Service
sports.jpg
Photo courtesy GSU Sports Information - Grambling State’s Shakyla Hill led the way with 21 points for the Lady Tigers in their 71-69 loss to Southern on Friday.

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — There will be no glass slipper and no repeating as Southwestern Athletic Conference women’s basketball champions for Grambling State University as the Lady Tigers could not rally from a 10-point halftime deficit in a 71-69 defeat to Southern University on Friday afternoon in the SWAC semifinals at Bill Harris Arena.

Southern (19-12), the tournament’s top seed and regular season champions, advance to Saturday, March 16’s title game. Grambling State concludes the season with a 16-16 overall record.

Full text of this article is available to subscribers only. Login if you are already a subscriber. If you are not a subscriber, you can subscribe to the online version here.

Bookmark and Share