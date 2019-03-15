› Home ›
Dunkin’ Dogs fall 57-56
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Fri, 03/15/2019 - 4:45pm
in
Leader Sports Service
FRISCO, Texas — Louisiana Tech had its heart broken again by Old Dominion, falling 57-56 in the C-USA Tournament Quarterfinals on Thursday night inside The Star.
Tech (20-13) held a seven-point lead with less than two minutes to go, but the regular season champion ODU (24-8) ended the game on an 8-0 run, including the game-winning 3-pointer by Ahmad Caver in the closing seconds.
Shopping cart
View your shopping cart.
Latest Videos