Grief support group meeting March 19
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Fri, 03/15/2019 - 4:40pm
Leader News Service
The Louisiana Methodist Children’s Home Family Counseling Center hosts an adult grief support meeting from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. every Tuesday.
The meeting will be held in their offices at 901 S. Vienna St. in Ruston.
The support group is a friendly, caring group of people who are available to help during transitional periods of time following a tragedy.
This support group is free and open to the public.
For more information, contact the offices of the Family Counseling Center at 318-255-5753 or send an email to Robert Flowers at robert.flowers@lmch.org.
