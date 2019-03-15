› Home ›
ART ON 45 silent auction Saturday
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Fri, 03/15/2019 - 4:39pm
in
Leader News Service
The third annual ART ON 45 silent auction hosted by Christine Drieling is Saturday, March 16 at Rumo’s Barbershop at 203 W Alabama Ave from 6 – 9 p.m.
Drieling, a local artist and teacher, has collected works from other local artists on or with a 45rpm that will be silently auctioned. Proceeds from the event will go to a special program with North Central Louisiana Art Council and the Boys and Girls Club of North Louisiana.
John Shaw with No.9 Books and Records will provide music and Ruston Artisans will be open to view their current exhibits.
