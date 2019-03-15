› Home ›
Wonder Woman of archery visits Louisiana
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Fri, 03/15/2019 - 3:05pm
in
Glynn Harris
Four years ago, the Southeastern Outdoor Writer’s Association (SEOPA) held its annual conference in Eufaula, Alabama. As I drove into town, I stopped at Subway for a sandwich before heading to headquarters for conference registration.
While ordering my meal, I noticed a lady dressed in camo who had walked in. I nodded, spoke to her and asked if she was here for SEOPA conference. She said she was, I introduced myself and invited her to sit with me for lunch.
Shopping cart
View your shopping cart.
Latest Videos