  SUbscriber Login | NEW SUBSCRIPTION  
Home

Wonder Woman of archery visits Louisiana

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Fri, 03/15/2019 - 3:05pm
in
Glynn Harris
Harris, Glynn.jpg

Four years ago, the Southeastern Outdoor Writer’s Association (SEOPA) held its annual conference in Eufaula, Alabama. As I drove into town, I stopped at Subway for a sandwich before heading to headquarters for conference registration.

While ordering my meal, I noticed a lady dressed in camo who had walked in. I nodded, spoke to her and asked if she was here for SEOPA conference. She said she was, I introduced myself and invited her to sit with me for lunch.

Full text of this article is available to subscribers only. Login if you are already a subscriber. If you are not a subscriber, you can subscribe to the online version here.

Bookmark and Share