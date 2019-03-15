› Home ›
Dunkin’ Dogs take down FAU, 57-56
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Fri, 03/15/2019 - 9:25am
T. Scott Boatright
FRISCO, Texas — Finishing strong is often more important than starting that way.
That theory paid off for the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs Wednesday night.
Tech battled back from a 16-point deficit early in the third quarter to escape with a 57-56 win over Florida Atlantic in quarterfinals action of the Conference USA Men’s Basketball Tournament at the Star.
It marked the largest comeback of the season for the ’Dogs and the largest since 2004.
The Bulldogs only led for 35 seconds in the entire contest. But they made the most out of finally moving out in front with time winding down.
