Charlotte knocks Techsters out of C-USA tourney
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Fri, 03/15/2019 - 9:23am
Leader Sports Service
FRISCO, Texas —Jade Phillips scored 17 second half points and grabbed 12 rebounds, and Charlotte used a big fourth quarter to come from behind and defeat Louisiana Tech 55-46 Wednesday afternoon at The Star in the first day of the 2019 Air Force Reserve Conference USA Basketball Tournament.
Tech (14-16) overcame a slow start of its own to build a 40-32 lead through three quarters of action before the 49ers (18-11) outscored the Lady Techsters 23-6 over the final 10 minutes of action. Tech hit only 1-of-22 shots from the field in the fourth quarter.
