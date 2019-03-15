› Home ›
Errors costly in GSU baseball team’s 18-1 at Mississippi State
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Fri, 03/15/2019 - 9:21am
STARKVILLE, Miss. — The Grambling State University baseball team led early against the seventh-ranked team in the nation, but errors continued to plague the Tiger defense in a 18-1 loss to Mississippi State on Wednesday night at Dudy Noble Field at Polk-Dement Stadium.
Grambling State (7-9) took a 1-0 lead into the bottom of the fourth, but the Tigers could not hold onto the lead as Mississippi State (16-1), ranked seventh in the nation, exploded for 12 runs on 12 hits between the fourth and sixth innings to take a 12-1 lead.
