LPPJ provides sunny future

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Thu, 03/14/2019 - 8:55am
Tax exemption for solar farm pushes project forward
Caleb Daniel
energy.jpg
A solar farm in Simsboro is being proposed by Joule Energy, the same company who brought these solar panels to the city of Ruston power system. The LIncoln Parish Police Jury approved an industry tax break Tuesday to help make the solar farm a reality.

An energy company’s solar project that was first pitched to the Simsboro Board of Aldermen in November made its way to the Lincoln Parish Police Jury Tuesday, seeking approval for a sizable tax abatement.

Hecate Energy obtained a conditional use permit from the village in January to construct a solar energy farm on 84 acres of land leased for 35 years from Pulpwood Producers, owned by Simsboro residents Bryan and Steven Ray.

