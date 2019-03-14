› Home ›
LPPJ provides sunny future
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Thu, 03/14/2019 - 8:55am
Tax exemption for solar farm pushes project forward
Caleb Daniel
An energy company’s solar project that was first pitched to the Simsboro Board of Aldermen in November made its way to the Lincoln Parish Police Jury Tuesday, seeking approval for a sizable tax abatement.
Hecate Energy obtained a conditional use permit from the village in January to construct a solar energy farm on 84 acres of land leased for 35 years from Pulpwood Producers, owned by Simsboro residents Bryan and Steven Ray.
