Simsboro dealing with wastewater issues
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Thu, 03/14/2019 - 8:52am
Caleb Daniel
SIMSBORO — At last week’s Simsboro town hall meeting, the village’s new water/wastewater operator A.J. Swayze provided an update on overloading at the wastewater plant. Since then, the issue has begun to improve somewhat.
“We had a line leaving the plant that had been clogged up,” Swayze said Tuesday. “We had it cleaned out, and in about a week’s time since then that’s already done a lot of good.”
