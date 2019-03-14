› Home ›
Know how to properly help victims of domestic abuse
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Thu, 03/14/2019 - 8:47am
Donna Bernard
As a staff member of Domestic Abuse Resistance Team, I am often approached by a domestic abuse victim’s concerned friend or family member seeking advice on how to help.
Here is what you need to know if you want to assist someone facing domestic violence.
Domestic abuse is about power and control and can include the following types of abuse:
