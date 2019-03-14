  SUbscriber Login | NEW SUBSCRIPTION  
Home

Local Links chapter celebrates Mardi Gras

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Thu, 03/14/2019 - 8:46am
in
Leader News Service
links.jpg
Standing left to right are members of the Monroe-Grambling chapter of The Links: Katrina Jackson, Sandra Theus, Lolita Copeland, Freddie Washington, Carolyn Collier, Vicki Brown, Sylvia Dupree, Erica Murray, Rosiland Russell, Monica Bradley, Gertrude Roebuck, Tonya Hunter, Jacqueline Sumler, and Mertrude Douglas. Seated, left to right, are Jean Brown, LaVerne Conley, Janice Winder, LaQuetta Anderson and Juan Hooper.

The Monroe-Grambling chapter of The Links, Incorporated celebrated Mardi Gras while planning community service activities. These professional women, through friendship and service, work effortlessly volunteering their time at the activities throughout the year. According to Chapter President Janice Winder, “members donned masks, paraded with second line umbrellas and listened to traditional Mardi Gras music at the meeting that was held on Mardi Gras, which is French for “Fat Tuesday.” All of the items were gifts provided by Chapter member and meeting hostess, Katrina Jackson.

Full text of this article is available to subscribers only. Login if you are already a subscriber. If you are not a subscriber, you can subscribe to the online version here.

Bookmark and Share