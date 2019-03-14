› Home ›
Local Links chapter celebrates Mardi Gras
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Thu, 03/14/2019 - 8:46am

Leader News Service
The Monroe-Grambling chapter of The Links, Incorporated celebrated Mardi Gras while planning community service activities. These professional women, through friendship and service, work effortlessly volunteering their time at the activities throughout the year. According to Chapter President Janice Winder, “members donned masks, paraded with second line umbrellas and listened to traditional Mardi Gras music at the meeting that was held on Mardi Gras, which is French for “Fat Tuesday.” All of the items were gifts provided by Chapter member and meeting hostess, Katrina Jackson.
