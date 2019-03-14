› Home ›
Crime shows influence parents’ paranoia
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Thu, 03/14/2019 - 8:44am
in
DEAR ABBY: I dwell in a small, Southern and, I thought, safe hometown. I’m currently unemployed and therefore unable to afford a place of my own. I live with my parents. I have job-searched for months now for something within walking distance. I pay for food with food stamps. But I can’t yet pay for transportation, insurance, necessities, etc.
Shopping cart
View your shopping cart.
Latest Videos