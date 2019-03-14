› Home ›
Walking the tightrope of truth
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Thu, 03/14/2019 - 8:41am
Caleb Daniel
A few months into my first newspaper job after college, I discovered almost by accident that one of the governing bodies I covered had lied to the paper about something a few weeks before.
When I brought this information to my boss, with the help of hindsight, we knew the lie hadn’t really hurt anyone, and the situation in question had turned out fine.
But I, as the idealistic young gun in the office, still wanted to put that governing body on blast for intentionally disguising the truth.
