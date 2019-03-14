  SUbscriber Login | NEW SUBSCRIPTION  
Hill leads Lady Tigers past TSU

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Thu, 03/14/2019 - 8:17am
T. Scott Boatright
Top: Senior guard Shakyla Hill (with ball) led Grambling State with a game-high 22 points Tuesday in the Lady Tigers’ 72-61 Southwestern Athletic Conference Women’s Tournament quarterfinals win over Texas Southern. Bottom: Hill’s Lady Tiger teammates celebrated her big day following the win over Texas Southern. Hill is kneeling at right.

GRAMBLING — It was Shakyla Hill’s night at the Fredrick C. Hobby Assembly Center.

That’s only fitting — it’s been a season to remember for the Grambling State Lady Tigers senior guard.

After being named the Southwestern Athletic Conference Women’s Basketball Player of the Year and Defensive Player of the Year earlier in the day, Hill posted a double-double with a game-high 22 points and 10 assists as Grambling State advanced to the 2019 Toyota SWAC Women’s Basketball Tournament semifinals with a 72-61 home victory over Texas Southern.

