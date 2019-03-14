› Home ›
Is Who Dat Nation ready for ‘Flash, Smash and Slash?’
The Saints Nation had a cloud of gloom hanging overhead on Wednesday — “Boom and Zoom” are apparently no more.
But here’s hoping “Flash, Smash and Slash” can take up the slack and bring the Saints’ potent running back attack to an even higher level in 2019.
It appears that the “Boom” for the Saints last season — running back Mark Ingram — will sign for more money than New Orleans can afford next season. So the Saints made a proactive move in signing running back Latavius Murray to a four-year deal expected to be worth up to $14.4 million.
