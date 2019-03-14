› Home ›
Diamond ’Dogs blank Sam Houston St.
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Thu, 03/14/2019 - 8:09am
Leader Sports Service
The Louisiana Tech baseball team saw a strong start from junior left-hander Kyle Griffen and capitalized on a seven-run sixth inning en route to a 7-0 triumph over the visiting Sam Houston State Bearkats on Tuesday evening in front of 1,074 at J.C. Love Field at Pat Patterson Park.
Griffen (3-2) pitched six innings of shutout ball, scattering eight hits. The southpaw was in command of the strike zone and did not walk or hit a batter. Griffen was charged with pair of errors, but was able to work through some base traffic and keep Tech’s first shutout of the season intact.
