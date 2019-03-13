  SUbscriber Login | NEW SUBSCRIPTION  
Dunkin’ Dogs set to start C-USA tourney

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Wed, 03/13/2019 - 8:06am
in
T. Scott Boatright
sports.jpg
Junior guard DeQuan Bracey led Louisiana Tech in the Dunkin’ Dogs regular-season finale against Florida Atlantic with 21 points. The two teams will face off in the first-round Conference USA Tournament rematch at 6 p.m. today.

Louisiana Tech’s Dunkin’ Dogs will be the No. 8 seed and will take on No. 9 Florida Atlantic at 6 p.m. today in the first round of the 2019 Air Force Reserve Conference USA Men’s Basketball Championship at the Star in Frisco, Texas.

It will be the third time this season and the second straight game the Bulldogs take on the Owls. The two squads split the first two meetings with Tech (19-12, 9-9 C-USA) winning the previous matchup in its regular season finale by a score of 72-69 in Boca Raton, Florida.

