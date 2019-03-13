› Home ›
Dunkin’ Dogs set to start C-USA tourney
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Wed, 03/13/2019 - 8:06am
T. Scott Boatright
Louisiana Tech’s Dunkin’ Dogs will be the No. 8 seed and will take on No. 9 Florida Atlantic at 6 p.m. today in the first round of the 2019 Air Force Reserve Conference USA Men’s Basketball Championship at the Star in Frisco, Texas.
It will be the third time this season and the second straight game the Bulldogs take on the Owls. The two squads split the first two meetings with Tech (19-12, 9-9 C-USA) winning the previous matchup in its regular season finale by a score of 72-69 in Boca Raton, Florida.
