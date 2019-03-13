  SUbscriber Login | NEW SUBSCRIPTION  
Techsters to begin conference tournament play

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Wed, 03/13/2019 - 8:03am
in
Leader Sports Service

FRISCO, Texas — It’s a brand new season for all twelve teams qualifying for the 2019 Air Force Reserve Conference USA Basketball Championships in Texas this week.

And for Louisiana Tech, it’s new life after the Lady Techsters stumbled down the stretch in the regular season, losing their final four games.

Tech (14-15) will face Charlotte (17-11) in the first round Wednesday at 1:30 p.m. at The Star with a chance to advance to a second day match-up against No. 2 seed UAB.

