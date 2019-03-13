› Home ›
Grambling State’s Hill earns SWAC honors
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Wed, 03/13/2019 - 8:02am
in
Leader Sports Service
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Grambling State University senior guard Shakyla Hill was named Southwestern Athletic Conference Women’s Basketball Player of the Year and Defensive Player of the Year, the conference announced on Tuesday.
Hill, a six-time SWAC Player of the Week recipient this season, also earned her third selection to the All-SWAC First Team.
