Grambling State’s Hill earns SWAC honors

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Wed, 03/13/2019 - 8:02am
Leader Sports Service

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Grambling State University senior guard Shakyla Hill was named Southwestern Athletic Conference Women’s Basketball Player of the Year and Defensive Player of the Year, the conference announced on Tuesday.

Hill, a six-time SWAC Player of the Week recipient this season, also earned her third selection to the All-SWAC First Team.

