Broncos, Falcons to open preseason in Hall of Fame game
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Wed, 03/13/2019 - 8:01am
CANTON, Ohio (AP) — The Atlanta Falcons and Denver Broncos will play in the Hall of Fame game Aug. 1 to open the preseason.
Each team will be making its fourth appearance in the preseason game, which this year will launch the NFL’s 100th season.
Two days after the game in Canton, Ohio, Broncos owner Pat Bowlen, former Broncos cornerback Champ Bailey and former Kansas City Chiefs and Falcons tight end Tony Gonzalez will be among those enshrined into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.
