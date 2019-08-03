› Home ›
Suspect jailed in GSU shooting
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Fri, 03/08/2019 - 5:16pm
Nancy Bergeron
A St. Mary Parish man remained in the Lincoln Parish Detention Center on Friday charged with two firearm infractions after an incident on the Grambling State University campus Thursday that resulted in a student being shot in the leg.
Tyren Larron Abraham, 20, of 217 Lockley St. in Baldwin, is charged with carrying a firearm on school property, having a firearm in a firearm-free zone and convicted felon in possession of a firearm. He’s also charged with possession of marijuana. Abraham’s bond was set at $200,000.
