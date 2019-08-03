› Home ›
Origin now official sports complex banking partner
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Fri, 03/08/2019 - 5:09pm
Nancy Bergeron
Ruston’s sport complex has a new partner.
Origin Bank signed a five-year deal with the city on Friday to be the complex’s official banking partner and ATM provider.
In return, Origin gets the naming rights to the main hospitality and ticket office building that serves the eight baseball fields, the parking lot main entrance, as well as naming advertisements at both the tennis venue and soccer/football fields.
