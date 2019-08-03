  SUbscriber Login | NEW SUBSCRIPTION  
Home

Origin now official sports complex banking partner

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Fri, 03/08/2019 - 5:09pm
in
Nancy Bergeron
origin.jpg
Jeff Parker, left, senior vice president and Lincoln Parish Market Leader for Origin Bank, and Ruston Mayor Ronny Walker, right, sign a five-year partnership agreement between the city and Origin making Origin the official bank partner of the city’s new sports complex.

Ruston’s sport complex has a new partner.

Origin Bank signed a five-year deal with the city on Friday to be the complex’s official banking partner and ATM provider.

In return, Origin gets the naming rights to the main hospitality and ticket office building that serves the eight baseball fields, the parking lot main entrance, as well as naming advertisements at both the tennis venue and soccer/football fields.

Full text of this article is available to subscribers only. Login if you are already a subscriber. If you are not a subscriber, you can subscribe to the online version here.

Bookmark and Share