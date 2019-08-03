› Home ›
LPSB hears counseling concerns
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Fri, 03/08/2019 - 5:07pm
‘Momo’ among latest mental health influences in schools
Caleb Daniel
A woman-like creature with dark hair, a thin, unnaturally angled smile and impossibly large bug eyes stares at the viewer. This is the image of what has come to be known as “Momo,” an internet phenomenon that was brought to the attention of the Lincoln Parish School Board at its Tuesday meeting.
The image, originating from a Japanese sculpture, has been circulating for a few years, but more recently it began to be associated with the “Momo challenge,” a series of dangerous suggestions that reportedly springs unwanted onto children’s device screens through several popular internet apps.
