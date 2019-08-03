› Home ›
Shook shakes up Ruston
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Fri, 03/08/2019 - 5:00pm
in
Leader News Service
The country punk band Sarah Shook and The Disarmers will be live at Sundown Tavern on Monday from 9:30 p.m. until 12 a.m.
Lulu and the Black Sheep from Longview, Texas, will play the opening set.
The Disarmers have drawn comparisons to acts such as Nikki Lane, Merle Haggard and Ty Segall.
They are touring in support of their sophomore album “Years,” Saving Country Music’s 2018 Album of the Year.
Tickets are avaliable at the door for $10.
Ages 18 and up are admitted with valid identification.
Sundown Tavern is located at 111 E. Park Ave.
Shopping cart
View your shopping cart.
Latest Videos