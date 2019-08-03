  SUbscriber Login | NEW SUBSCRIPTION  
Mental health in our hometown

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Fri, 03/08/2019 - 4:57pm
An article on the front page of today’s Ruston Daily Leader outlines the rumored cyberterrorism phenomenon known as the “Momo challenge” that has apparently found its way onto the phones and tablets of a few students in Lincoln Parish.

As explained there, reports of an image of a creepy lady (now known to be the head of a sculpture in Tokyo) appearing in the middle of innocent activity on popular internet apps and telling viewers to harm themselves have been deemed nothing more than a hoax by numerous popular news outlets.

