Blazers burn Techsters, 95-69
Fri, 03/08/2019
Leader Sports Service
Alabama-Birmingham hit 17 3-pointers and three Blazers scored 20-plus points in a 95-69 win over Louisiana Tech Thursday night at the Thomas Assembly Center.
UAB (24-5, 12-4 Conference USA) jumped out to a double digit lead in the first quarter, built a 26-point halftime lead and coasted to the win in the regular season finale for both teams.
Katelynn Thomas scored 25 points, Rachael Childress added 22 points and Deanna Kuzmanic chipped in with 21 points as the Blazers set a single game record for a Tech opponent with 17 3-pointers.
