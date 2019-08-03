  SUbscriber Login | NEW SUBSCRIPTION  
Squire Creek is a ‘hot spot’ for ex-NFL QBs

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Fri, 03/08/2019 - 4:34pm
O.K. Davis
For former NFL quarterbacks, a couple of whom are Pro Football Hall of Famers, all roads have led to the Squire Creek golf course in Choudrant through the years.

The roll call? Here you go:

Terry Bradshaw, Bert Jones, Archie Manning, Aaron Rodgers, J.C. Watts (CFL), Bubby Brister, Billy Joe Tolliver, Ty Detmer, Craig Bradshaw, Doug Pederson, Doug Williams, James (Shack) Harris, Kyle Orton, Luke McCown, Tim Rattay and Carson Palmer.

Bradshaw and Favre are, of course, Pro Football of Fame members.

Rodgers will be there one day.

