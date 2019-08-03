› Home ›
G-Women cruise past Alabama St.
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Fri, 03/08/2019 - 4:33pm
in
Leader Sports Service
GRAMBLING —- Shakyla Hill came into Thursday night’s game against Alabama State needing 14 points to become the fourth player in Grambling State University women’s basketball history with 2,000 career points.
She got exactly 14 points in the Lady Tigers’ 63-45 victory over the Lady Hornets in a Southwestern Athletic Conference game on Thursday night at Fredrick C. Hobdy Assembly Center.
