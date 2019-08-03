› Home ›
Grambling beats buzz out of Hornets
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Fri, 03/08/2019 - 4:32pm
in
Leader Sports Service
GRAMBLING — On a night when the Grambling State University men’s basketball team entered the evening needing to defeat by Alabama State by 22 points to hold the tiebreaker over the Hornets, the Tigers got that margin and more, shooting a blistering 67.3 percent from the floor, in a 93-66 victory in a Southwestern Athletic Conference game on Thursday night at the Fredrick C. Hobdy Assembly Center.
Shopping cart
View your shopping cart.
Latest Videos