Urban Meyer to honor Coach Rob
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Fri, 03/08/2019 - 8:35am
in
2004 Eddie Robinson Award winner to speak at Grambling State University
T. Scott Boatright
GRAMBLING — The promise will be kept.
During last month’s celebration of what would have been the 100th birthday of legendary Grambling State University football coach Eddie Robinson’s 100th birthday, organizers promised the celebration would be a year-long one.
And that celebration will continue March 21.
