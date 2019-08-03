› Home ›
Bulldogs gear up for weekend showdown at No. 10 Arkansas
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Fri, 03/08/2019 - 8:32am
Leader Sports Service
Twelve games into the 2019 season, the Louisiana Tech baseball team will face its toughest challenge to date, as the team will hit the road for a three-game weekend set against the 10th-ranked Arkansas Razorbacks.
The series opener is slated for 6 p.m. today evening while both Saturday and Sunday’s games are both scheduled for 1 p.m. starts. All three contests will be streamed live on WatchESPN (SEC Network +). Fans can also tune into KNBB 97.7 FM or listen through the LA Tech X Mobile App with Dave Nitz back on the call throughout the weekend.
