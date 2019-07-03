› Home ›
‘30 Men Who Cook’ returns
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Thu, 03/07/2019 - 8:41am
Leader News Service
The Quota International of Ruston will host the second annual “30 Men Who Cook” contest and fundraiser at Railroad Park from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday.
There will be live entertainment, activities for children and food to sample.
The proceeds from the fundraiser are used to fund Quota of Ruston’s service projects for the current year which includes hearing impaired and underprivileged women and children in the community.
Ticket are $15 for adults and $3 for children.
For more information on the event or how to donate, contact Shawn Edmiston at shawnedmiston@hotmail.com.
