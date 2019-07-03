› Home ›
Time to talk turkey
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Thu, 03/07/2019 - 8:41am
in
Kacey Richard
The local chapter for the National Wild Turkey Federation gathered at the Ruston Civic Center Tuesday to enjoy a silent auction, raffle games and an annual banquet dinner.
More than $15,000 in NWTF merchandise was raffled off in addition to the thousands of dollars in prizes awarded to table sponsors and silent auction participants.
The North Central Louisiana Wild Turkey Federation group is one of 53 chapters in the state that serve to continue conservation efforts nationally.
