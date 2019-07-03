  SUbscriber Login | NEW SUBSCRIPTION  
Time to talk turkey

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Thu, 03/07/2019 - 8:41am
Kacey Richard
Leader photo by KACEY RICHARD Mike Freeman pulls a cork in a raffle game for the chance to win a Weatherby 12 -gauge shotgun at the National Wild Turkey Federation annual fundraiser and banquet Tuesday night at the Ruston Civic Center.

The local chapter for the National Wild Turkey Federation gathered at the Ruston Civic Center Tuesday to enjoy a silent auction, raffle games and an annual banquet dinner.

More than $15,000 in NWTF merchandise was raffled off in addition to the thousands of dollars in prizes awarded to table sponsors and silent auction participants.

The North Central Louisiana Wild Turkey Federation group is one of 53 chapters in the state that serve to continue conservation efforts nationally.

