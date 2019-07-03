› Home ›
THURSDAYS WITH DART
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Thu, 03/07/2019 - 8:39am
in
Violence spikes in N. La.
Terrie Queen Autrey
North Louisiana has been struck by a shocking amount of domestic violence since the new year began. In the first three weeks of January, four women were murdered by current or former abusive partners.
Three of those slain were only 22 years old. The fourth victim was the 40-year-old mother of one of the three young women.
The fact that these murders occurred within a 100-mile radius of one another, in our own north Louisiana region, causes enormous concern to DART and the other domestic violence programs across this part of Louisiana.
Shopping cart
View your shopping cart.
Latest Videos