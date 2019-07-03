› Home ›
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Thu, 03/07/2019 - 8:36am
4-H summer camp registration starts now
Amanda Simmons
Registration for 4-H summer camp began February 20 for all fourth, fifth, and sixth graders. Because 4-H Summer Camp is one of the most important events that 4-H offers for youth, planning has to start early.
The camp is held at the LSU AgCenter’s Grant Walker 4-H Educational Center located near Pollock.
The camp lasts five days, starting on Monday afternoon when the boys and girls arrive, and ending on Friday morning.
Campers will participate in one of seven educational tracks while at camp.
