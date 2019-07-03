› Home ›
Cohen hearing: Can we get a redo?
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Thu, 03/07/2019 - 8:35am
in
Caleb Daniel
I’ve said a couple times in my columns that I try not to publicize many stances I take on questions of political policy because I don’t pretend to be the most knowledgeable or secure in those stances.
In a similar spirit, when ex-Trump lawyer Michael Cohen sat down before the House of Representatives Oversight Committee last week, I thought to myself that I wouldn’t touch the hearing with a 10-foot pole due to its volatile and party-polarized nature.
Shopping cart
View your shopping cart.
Latest Videos