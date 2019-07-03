  SUbscriber Login | NEW SUBSCRIPTION  
Recycling: Get on board

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Thu, 03/07/2019 - 8:33am
It’s been 14 months since Ruston began curbside recycling, and after an initial surge, the program has hit a lull.

That’s why the city has launched a renewed push to educate residents about recycling and offer a first-month-free incentive to anyone who signs up this year.

Approximately 750 households in the city and in eligible areas of the parish recycle. That’s fantastic, but it could — should — be more.

“We need to up our game,” said Kourtney Keim, Ruston’s communications director.

