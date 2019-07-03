  SUbscriber Login | NEW SUBSCRIPTION  
‘Ruston’s Got Talent’ showcases area performers

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Thu, 03/07/2019 - 8:31am
Showcasing skills to help MOD
T. Scott Boatright
Leader photo by T. SCOTT BOATRIGHT - First-place winners for their age divisions were Rebecca Bordelon (at left) in the adult division for her singing of “Someone Like You” from the musical “Jekyll & Hyde” while Cedar Creek seventh grader Adrian Lamkin captured first place in the young performer division for his piano playing and singing of the Jerry Lee Lewis classic “Great Balls of Fire.”

The Hockenjos Family showed that Ruston has no lack of talent Tuesday night at the Dixie Center for the Arts.

They also showed Ruston has no problem in joining in on the March of Dimes’ fight to prevent premature births.

Twenty-six area residents showcased their musical or dance skills during the eighth annual Ruston’s Got Talent show sponsored by the Hockenjos family.

In June of 2009 Cindy Hockenjos’s daughter Callie gave birth to premature twin daughters Cadence and Annabelle, beginning the family’s drive to raise funds for the March of Dimes.

