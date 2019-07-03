› Home ›
‘Ruston’s Got Talent’ showcases area performers
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Thu, 03/07/2019 - 8:31am
in
Showcasing skills to help MOD
T. Scott Boatright
The Hockenjos Family showed that Ruston has no lack of talent Tuesday night at the Dixie Center for the Arts.
They also showed Ruston has no problem in joining in on the March of Dimes’ fight to prevent premature births.
Twenty-six area residents showcased their musical or dance skills during the eighth annual Ruston’s Got Talent show sponsored by the Hockenjos family.
In June of 2009 Cindy Hockenjos’s daughter Callie gave birth to premature twin daughters Cadence and Annabelle, beginning the family’s drive to raise funds for the March of Dimes.
