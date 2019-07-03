› Home ›
Tech, Girl Scouts team for cookies for vets
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Thu, 03/07/2019 - 8:28am
in
Caleb Daniel
As the Girl Scout cookie sales season nears its end in Ruston and across the country, there is another group waiting for their share of the sweet treats: military service members deployed overseas.
The Student Veterans Organization at Louisiana Tech University is in its second year of sending Girl Scout cookies to deployed military personnel.
Tech’s SVO student leader Matthew Pagan, a non-commissioned officer in the Marine Corps
Shopping cart
View your shopping cart.
Latest Videos