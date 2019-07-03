  SUbscriber Login | NEW SUBSCRIPTION  
Tech, Girl Scouts team for cookies for vets

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Thu, 03/07/2019 - 8:28am
Caleb Daniel
Submitted photo - Louisiana Tech Student Veterans Organization members Matthew Pagan (second from right) and Sydney DeVille (fourth from left) are shown teaming with Ruston Girl Scout Troop 632 to raise funds to send cookies to military overseas.

As the Girl Scout cookie sales season nears its end in Ruston and across the country, there is another group waiting for their share of the sweet treats: military service members deployed overseas.

The Student Veterans Organization at Louisiana Tech University is in its second year of sending Girl Scout cookies to deployed military personnel.
Tech’s SVO student leader Matthew Pagan, a non-commissioned officer in the Marine Corps

