Grambling Legends announces Class of 2019 Legends
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Thu, 03/07/2019 - 8:11am
T. Scott Boatright
Grambling’s newest Legends have been announced. The Grambling Legends Sports Hall of Fame Committee has named seven former athletes or coaches to be inducted into the 2019 Class on July 13 at the Fredrick C. Hobdy Assembly Center on the campus of Grambling State University.
Organizers say dozens of nominees were considered for the 2019 class in the categories of player student-athlete, and contributor. Special recognition will also be given to individuals and teams that have made significant contributions to college athletics at GSU, especially during the 2018-19 academic year.
